Bridge-Hanging Ford F-350 Saved by Camper's Safety Chains After Twin Falls Crash

As far as epic crashes and heroic rescues are concerned, this one is probably for the history books. Or, at least, for the instructions leaflet showcasing the importance of safety chains when towing. After all, if it were not for the latter, this crash involving a couple and their two dogs might have turned out into a tragic incident. Instead, it turned out to be an unfortunate accident with a happy ending.
Although safety chains are an essential element when towing because they can secure the haul in case the ball and hitch attachment don’t properly do their job, it turns out they also hold life-saving potential. According to local media reports, citing the official Idaho State Police (ISP) report, that is precisely the case with a 2004 Ford F-350 that went rogue while towing a 30-foot camp trailer and swerved out of control near Twin Falls, Idaho.
The accident occurred on Monday afternoon on Interstate 84, and the truck ended up hanging from a bridge over the Malad Gorge after knocking off the guard rail. Inside the F-350 was an elderly couple (the driver is 67 and the passenger, a woman, is 64 years of age) along with their two dogs.
Before we go any further, we’re happy to report that everyone involved in the event is now safe. The two passenger were taken to a nearby hospital “with non-life-threatening injuries,” and even the dogs came out unharmed from the wreckage. And it’s all thanks to the safety chains attachment between the pickup and trailer, as one can easily see from the video (embedded below) and the attached gallery.
It turns out that even the troopers that first arrived on site also employed additional safety chains while rescuers set out for a daring attempt to extract the persons (and dogs). The driver and passenger were allegedly held in place by the safety belts. Is there a need to point out those were probably crucial for the couple, considering the truck's precarious position?
Luckily, it all turned out fine, and we can only congratulate the people inside for their wise choices, as both the safety chains and safety belts did their jobs. Otherwise, the outcome might have been far worse, potentially tragic, judging by the depth of the gorge.
