Drivers Keep Crashing at This Particular Spot in Seattle, Prove Road Signs Are Important

A lot of drivers crash their cars at this exit from a tunnel in Seattle, and people are curious to see why. It turns out the exit from a high-speed road ends with a sharp curve just outside the tunnel. Unless drivers notice the signs or know the area, they are doomed to lose control of their cars.
The main reason we have road signs is to alert drivers of special situations or limitations that might affect road safety. Unfortunately, not everyone pays attention to them, and this can lead to dangerous crashes when the road conditions change unexpectedly.
Looking at the video below, it might not seem obvious, but the Exist 195B from Interstate I-5 in Seattle has a sharp curve at the end of the tunnel, before ending in an intersection. The video shows a compilation of crashes that were caught on camera at the site day and night, indicating this is not related to visibility problems. It must be a real menace for people living in the area, as the vehicles get out of the tunnel at highway speeds of around 60-70 mph (97-113 kph).
Using internet wisdom to pinpoint the crash location we found it’s at the 165B exit point from the I-5 in Seattle, and drivers should’ve already slowed down at that point after leaving the Interstate. Of course, there are road signs to alert drivers of the dangerous situation, and those are installed in several locations before the exit from the tunnel. According to the signs, there’s a 30 mph (48 kph) speed limit before the Exit 165B, which is doubled by a 20 mph (32 kph) speed limit sign later on. There’s even a warning about the intersection with traffic lights ahead.
As you can see, there are enough warning signs and plenty of time to slow down a vehicle before the infamous curve and the crash site. And yet, this place in Seattle has seen the demise of many fine cars. There’s a reason road signs exist, so let’s pay attention to them and everything else on the road.
