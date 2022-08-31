Semi Crash Covers I-80 in Smashed Tomatoes, Turning It Into a Red Sea of Ketchup

The I-80 near Vacaville in California turned red after a semi-truck carrying tomatoes was involved in a crash. The slippery road surface slowed traffic to a crawl and prompted a complicated cleanup operation.
The four-vehicle crash happened early on August 29, at around 5 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a tomato-carrying semi-truck collided with several vehicles and swerved into the median. The truck, which was traveling westbound, was reportedly sideswiped by another vehicle, veered to the left, hit another car, and ended up in the median. The tomato cargo spilled over, and the Interstate was covered in tomatoes, slowing traffic to a crawl.
Three people were reportedly injured in the crash, but none suffered life-threatening injuries. The truck driver sustained minor injuries and complained of pain, the Los Angeles Times reports. Two people in one of the cars hit by the semi were also injured, with one suffering a broken leg and another complaining of pain.
The slippery tomato ketchup led to a secondary crash, and ABC7 reports that four cars crashed into one another because of the spill. Three other people were hospitalized as a consequence. After it was revealed that the tomato peels were so slippery, the California Highway Patrol decided to close several lanes in both directions until the mess was cleaned up.
According to LA Times, a Caltrans cleanup crew used street sweepers to clear the tomato peels and the juice off the tarmac. During the cleanup, only one lane was open to traffic, confirmed a spokesperson for Caltrans in Napa and Solano counties. It took more than six hours before all lanes were cleaned and returned to traffic.
Tomatoes are one strange cargo to spill on the road in an accident. Nevertheless, there were occasions when beer, flour, and even frozen chicken were scattered onto the road. Indeed, anything can end up on the tarmac in case of a crash.
August 29, 2022