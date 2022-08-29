Video: Dodge Charges at Tree, Fails to Climb It, Spectacular Crash Ensues

As the legendary Walter Rohrl once said, “when you see the tree you’re going to hit, that’s called understeer, if you can only hear and feel it, it’s oversteer.” And it’s clear that the driver of this Dodge Charger knew nothing about the former, otherwise we wouldn’t have this incident to write about.
The short video shared on Instagram over the weekend by lsx.videos starts by showing a Dodge Charger trying to take a 90-degree turn with the right pedal to the metal. Only as the driver turned the wheel, the car plunged head-first into the tree, and almost climbed it.
Extensive damages were left on the car as a result of this crash, which could have easily been avoided if the person sitting in the driver’s seat wasn’t so eager to show off his poor driving skills, and on the man’s ego. The poor video quality prevents us from spotting the bruises, beyond the ruined bumper, and grille, and if we were to bet on it, we’d say that it needs additional work, including some on the suspension and brakes.
Where did it happen? Somewhere in the United States by the looks of it. When? We reckon not long ago, yet the truth is that we don’t know. Why? Well, that has something to do with the aforementioned wish of the driver to show off on public roads, which is never a good idea. Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of this stunt turned into an accident.
Before calling it a story and moving on to the next topic, we have to tell you two things. First, never show off on public roads, or you too could make headlines, or worse, and second, if you know more about this crash, then by all means, feel free to share the information with us in the comments area down below.
