Car Slams Through Walmart Store Wall Leaving Employees Locked in the Freezer

Crews have rescued Walmart employees that were trapped in the commercial coolers. Crews are working to stabilize the vehicle and suspended ceiling. Building inspector and Engineers enroute to assess. pic.twitter.com/Ro6JjNGrjF

Once on scene it was discovered a vehicle had driven through a wall from the parkade into a store. As a result, people in the store were trapped. They were rescued, along with the driver. All sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KmpepHoZzm