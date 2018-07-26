Supra the Dog is the Only One to Do the #InMyFeelings Car Challenge Right

Because we’re living in an age when eating Tide Pods because someone on the Internet tells us is a thing, the latest fad has people jumping out of moving cars to do a dance routine to Drake’s “In My Feelings” single.

We have just found the one person dog to do the challenge right, without stupidly putting their life at risk. Her name is Supra and she’s a 7-year-old border collie, owned by Ana Guzman. The video was posted to Facebook by the owners of Unstoppable K9’s from Texas, who taught Supra the neat tricks she does in the video.



When Drake sings “Are you ridin’?” on the track, Supra shows that yes, she does ride. A kiddie scooter.



“This scooter trick in particular took us about like 6-7 months and now this girl wants to ride her skateboard or scooter all the time. She loves it,” Guzman says in an interview with



The challenge, though set to Drake’s track, did not start with it. It actually started when comedian Shiggy filmed himself dancing to the track, in the middle of the street at night, to a routine he had created.



Somehow, the next thing you know, people were doing the routine anywhere: on top of buildings, in their homes, at the office, in parks and whatnot. The most dangerous spin to the challenge came when someone got the idea to jump out of the moving car and do the dance routine, while the driver filmed them.



The car would obviously not go at top speeds, but it was still enough to put dancers at risk. Not that they’re letting it discourage them.



Irresponsible dancers and equally reckless drivers, take heed from Supra.



