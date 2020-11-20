Porsche Taycan Hilariously Fails to Park, Two Other Cars Were in the Wrong Place

Although just about everyone usually enjoys a weekend cruise in their favorite automobile, being perceived as a “Sunday driver” is not exactly honorable. Well, this Porsche Taycan owner would be labeled something far worst even by the seriously unhappy insurance company representative that will arrive to check out the mess...
There’s no shortage of failed-to-park compilations out there on the Internet, yet this video (embedded below) from Imgur user moghees carries a simple and encompassing title that clearly shows we still haven't’ seen everything. It’s labeled as “Not sure what happened there,” and we couldn’t agree more.
So, the setting does look a bit complicated to begin with: the driver of a Porsche Taycan arrives in a quiet neighborhood (could be somewhere in the UK, judging by the fact that it seems the EV is a right-hand drive example), where it needs to execute an almost 180-degree turn to reach the driveway in front of a nice brick house.
The entryway is quite narrow and has a rather steep incline, but it can’t be the cause of the accident, because the Taycan almost reaches the top before stopping for some (what should have been careful) consideration on how to proceed further.
Well, the decision hasn’t been the best in the driver’s career, because after a few seconds of pause the Taycan fully accelerates and swerves off the driveway in the worst possible way, hitting an SUV parked in front of a garage, as well as a BMW that was parked next to the sidewalk... before ending up on just two wheels.
Fortunately, there was no one crossing on the sidewalk when the Taycan came flying off the improvised ramp, and we sincerely hope the driver hasn’t sustained any injuries – the two other cars were parked and there was no one inside.
The exact cause of the hilariously odd crash isn’t explained in the short video, nor do we see the aftermath, so we can just assume that we’re dealing with a classic instance of confounding the accelerator pedal with the brake.
Also, we’re dealing with a Porsche Taycan here, an EV with a massive torque rating that’s instantly available from the get-go...
