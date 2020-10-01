130 Tesla Semi EV Trucks Will Be Hauling Walmart Stuff Around Canada

While Sci-Fi movies would have portrayed 2020 as the start of a decade filled with extremely advanced machines – both on the ground and in the air - the reality is far different. But there’s still ample hope we'll see something different in the years to come if companies like Tesla have their way. And if they get support from even larger behemoths – much in the vein of Walmart Canada’s latest move.
The Canadian subsidiary of the American multinational retail corporation has recently announced it is more than tripling its initial customer order for the all-electric Class 8 semi-truck from Tesla. The Semi 18-wheeler will be included in the chain’s logistical operations as a means of kickstarting its move towards alternative power.
Walmart has decided to up the Tesla Semi tally to 130 units, after the initial batch was of around 40 vehicles. The new number better reflects the reality, though, as the huge retailer clearly has the finances to back one of the biggest electrified truck reservations in the country.
Newly announced as part of an ongoing, wide-ranging investment by the Canadian subsidiary, the order will draw funds from the $3.5 billion purse that was revealed back in July. Bringing the Tesla Semis to Canadian roads to be included in the logistical chain of the company is also boding well with Walmart’s even more recent strategy, revealed earlier in September during Climate Week.
According to their new global goal, Walmart is targeting an emissions reduction to zero by 2040. A remarkably high target, but the company promises it has “built a best-in-class supply chain and is continuing to put sustainability at the forefront of its business operations, finding new and innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint.”
As such, they are going to swap 20 percent of their transport fleet for electric vehicles by 2022, with the ultimate objective of 100% percent conversion to alternative power two years before the end of the decade. The Tesla Semi could make it easy for Walmart to cut down on diesel, the truck’s range of 500 miles (805 km) with a single charge being in tune with the retailer’s fleet strategy of mostly single-day return trips.
