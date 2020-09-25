Tesla Charges $2,000 for Model Y Half-a-Second Boost to 0-60 Acceleration Time

No, you can't get two seconds off if you pay $8,000 - that's not how it works, as cool as it would be if it did.
Tesla makes a pretty big case about its over-the-air updates (and most other things as well), and rightly so. As simple as implementing this feature might seem - all you need is a car that can connect to the Internet, after all, and the people capable of writing the software - it is still the only car manufacturer out there who uses this system on such a large scale.
Anyone who's ever owned a PC or a smartphone will be fairly familiar with the principle: every now and again, the operating system of that product will receive updates and patches. These usually add some features, improve existing ones, or patch some security breaches. In Tesla's case, though, the options available can be a lot more enticing.
Let's face it: who can say "no" to a boost in acceleration? So what if your electric crossover was already sports-car-level quick - if there's more to be had, you'll have it. The small issue of the $2,000 involved to unlock the upgrade is nothing compared to all the excitement that half a second is going to add to your life. That's mild sarcasm, by the way.
It's not that we don't get it. It's very frustrating to know that the vehicle you own and drive daily is capable of a lot more than some pesky software limitation allows it. Unlocking that potential isn't so much about the jump from 4.8 seconds to 4.3 seconds for the 0-60 mph (97 km/h) sprint, but about knowing you get the most out of your car's powertrain.
Just to be clear, according to electrek, the upgrade is available only for the dual-motor Model Y at this moment. Even with the unlock, however, the AWD version still falls significantly short of the Performance model's acceleration figure, which is 3.5 seconds.
Of course, you can always turn to the black market and have the potential unlocked for less money, but that's a practice Tesla obviously does not condone.
