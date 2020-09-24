Tesla Cybertruck Design Inspires Cybercoupe Rendering

Pickup trucks – as we know them – are humble vehicles at heart. Their main purposes are towing and payload, and because of these requirements, the exterior styling is very restrictive for a designer. Tesla, however, begs to differ.
“Better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car,” that’s how the Palo Alto-based company describes the most outlandish pickup the world has ever seen. The man who led the design teams for the Model S, X, 3, and Y is responsible for the Cybertruck, which is inspired by the dystopic universe in Blade Runner as well as the Lotus Esprit made famous by the 007 franchise.
Elon Musk calls the exterior of the unibody pickup an exoskeleton, and it’s easy to understand why given the unusually thick body panels. Because the 30x-series metal cannot be stamped like conventional stainless steel, the Cybertruck features a faceted design that you won’t see on any other mid- or full-size truck.
Transportation designer M.G. took inspiration from the curious-looking Cybertruck to create something that Tesla hasn’t expressed interest in, a Cybercoupe that looks more at home in a video game or with Harrison Ford behind the wheel. The front and rear fascias are dominated by wide lights, the body panels are as faceted as you would imagine them to be, and the wheels feature a rather conventional five-spoke layout along with Pirelli rubber shoes with a concept-like tread pattern.
The roof, however, is the most polarizing and interesting piece of design. Just look at that angle in the middle and how big the rear window is! This shape, however, compromises the rear headroom of the Cybercoupe if the interior is a 2+2 as you would expect from this body style. Even the driver and front passenger will find it hard to sit upright, but then again, don’t forget that this is only a rendering.
In the real world, Tesla has no incentive of applying Cybertruck aesthetics to a coupe because the all-new Roadster is just around the corner and because aerodynamics favor more curvaceous designs. The e-pickup “might hit a 0.30 drag coefficient” according to Musk, and for reference, Ram claims that the half-ton Quad Cab 4x2 is the most slippery workhorse on the market with a Cd of 0.36.
Elon Musk calls the exterior of the unibody pickup an exoskeleton, and it’s easy to understand why given the unusually thick body panels. Because the 30x-series metal cannot be stamped like conventional stainless steel, the Cybertruck features a faceted design that you won’t see on any other mid- or full-size truck.
Transportation designer M.G. took inspiration from the curious-looking Cybertruck to create something that Tesla hasn’t expressed interest in, a Cybercoupe that looks more at home in a video game or with Harrison Ford behind the wheel. The front and rear fascias are dominated by wide lights, the body panels are as faceted as you would imagine them to be, and the wheels feature a rather conventional five-spoke layout along with Pirelli rubber shoes with a concept-like tread pattern.
The roof, however, is the most polarizing and interesting piece of design. Just look at that angle in the middle and how big the rear window is! This shape, however, compromises the rear headroom of the Cybercoupe if the interior is a 2+2 as you would expect from this body style. Even the driver and front passenger will find it hard to sit upright, but then again, don’t forget that this is only a rendering.
In the real world, Tesla has no incentive of applying Cybertruck aesthetics to a coupe because the all-new Roadster is just around the corner and because aerodynamics favor more curvaceous designs. The e-pickup “might hit a 0.30 drag coefficient” according to Musk, and for reference, Ram claims that the half-ton Quad Cab 4x2 is the most slippery workhorse on the market with a Cd of 0.36.