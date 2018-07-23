Dog Hit by Car Gets Ride on the Back of Biker, New Loving Home

French Aerospace Lab to Make Sonic Boom Predictions for NASA

No better way to start the week than with a feel-good story involving loving dogs and amazing humans who come to their help when they need it. 11 photos



That was in early July, but the story has gone viral just now. Little saw that the dog had a broken leg and another serious injury on one of the front paws, and that he was malnourished and scared. In a post on Colombo’s Facebook page (yes, the dog has one of those now, because he’s that famous!), Little recalls wanting to take him into town but not knowing exactly how to go about it.



So he did his best with what he had, and he put the dog on his back. He rode into town like this, with the dog sitting quietly there, perhaps knowing help was on the way.



In Columbus, Little met Andrea Shaw from Maine, who promised to take the dog in, pay for his treatment and eventually carry him to her farm, where it would live for the rest of his life. With 25 staples in his leg and still in considerable pain, Colombo traveled to Maine to discover his new home and bond with the other animals there.



“He was really thin, ribs showing and had a lot of road rash and a broken leg,” Little recalls about the dog, in an interview with



Colombo will be ok, and Little and Shaw are now what you might call Internet famous. Shaw started the Facebook page for the dog, where she’s posting updates on his recovery and stories about other animals in need, using Colombo’s fame to raise awareness.



