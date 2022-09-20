1965 Ford Mustang Parked on the Grass Isn’t the Rust Bucket You’d Expect

A 1965 Mustang that looks abandoned is actually a gem that’s hiding quite a few surprises, especially when checking out what’s under the bonnet.
And without a doubt, the pony is still worth a second chance.
We know what you’re thinking when checking out the pictures: another Ford Mustang abandoned by its owner and rotting away in an area full of vegetation. For restorers, the second part can’t sound good, as the vegetation typically comes with high humidity, and high humidity typically comes with rust.
Fortunately, this ’65 Mustang is far from the rust bucket condition you’d normally expect on a car that’s been sitting for some time outside.
There’s a chance, however, that this pony wasn’t always parked under the clear sky. eBay seller zabe-25 doesn’t provide too many specifics on this front, but what we do know is that the engine under the hood has already been rebuilt nearly a decade ago.
And today, it’s still capable of putting the wheels in motion, with not a single touch required to start and run properly.
The 289 (4.7-liter) runs great, the owner says, but before considering the car road-worthy, a series of fixes, including for the brakes, are still mandatory. In other words, if you’re looking for a daily driver, this pony appears to tick all the right boxes. If you want a project to restore to factory specifications, a lot more work is required.
The owner claims the car continues to be entirely original, so in theory, a full overhaul to its glory days is still possible. It wouldn’t necessarily be a nightmare project, but make sure you check out how complete the car continues to be, as such information is missing from the listing.
The owner is willing to let this Mustang go for $6,500, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled for other potential buyers.
