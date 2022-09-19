Ford Mustang GT ‘ShootingBrake’ Might Appeal to Practical, V8 Hot Hatch Fans

One of the biggest heroes of the 2022 North American International Auto Show event that came a bit late to Detroit is not that humongous rubber duck that somehow came to represent Jeep.
Instead, without a doubt, it is the seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang (S650). And, unlike the Chevy Camaro of currently unknown fate or the dying Dodge Charger and Challenger rivals, this Blue Oval will have its ICE ways (EcoBoost and V8, plus Dark Horse - hopefully) on a global scale.
But is there something that could be done to make it even more appealing to regional clients? Well, the answer is yes, at least when it comes to Old Continent fans, although only virtually. So, the digital artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has decided to fully jump on board the seventh generation, S650 Blue Oval hype.
And, in between his Jeep Avenger Convertible EV crossover-SUV that might serve as a great LA-based dune buggy or the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Ute that would make both Ranchero and Australian enthusiasts rejoice, the pixel master also CGI-cooked something for Europeans.
Titled as the hypothetical Ford Mustang ‘ShootingBrake’ this 5.0-liter GT version is obviously an imagined three-door station wagon (just like the Bentley Mulliner Batur SB we also included second below for UK-style reference). But frankly, it could also appeal to the fashionable Old Continent Hot Hatch enthusiast, just as well.
Even better, since it is obviously based on the intermediate 5.0-liter Mustang GT (now the family has EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse tires if you ask us), this Ford will probably also bring a fresh infusion of Americana fashion to the sector that is usually dominated by smaller four-pot powertrains. Too bad it is just wishful thinking, though. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
