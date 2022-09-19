Ford Mustang GT ‘ShootingBrake’ Might Appeal to Practical, V8 Hot Hatch Fans

More on this:

1 CGI Lamborghini Urus ‘Baja Racer’ Doesn't Care About the Mall Crawler Stereotype

2 Ford Mustang Pickup Needs Not to Be Called a CGI Ranchero, Flaunt Ute Coolness

3 Virtually Blown 2024 Ford Mustang Wants Supercharged Mad Max Glory All for Itself

4 Revived 2023 Chrysler 300C Digitally Cranks Up the 485HP V8 for Magnum SW Duties

5 Rolls-Royce Ghost Gets Hooked on Steroids, Looks Like the Bouncer at a Car Meet