2024 Ford Mustang Is Virtually Slammed, Widebody, as All JDM Muscle Cars Should Be

Both the entire (real) world and the Internet's virtual reality cannot have nearly enough of the 2024 Ford Mustang since it was revealed in conjunction with the 2022 NAIAS event taking place in Detroit.
And, naturally, all desires will be fulfilled - even if only digitally. So, after becoming a darling of pixel masters, the S650 seventh generation 2024 Ford Mustang was turned into almost anything and everything: Dark Horse station, Mustang GT Shooting Brake, EcoBoost pickup truck (Ute – coupe utility, to be more precise), four-door sedan, and more.
Naturally, a big part of the CGI appeal was also to make it more to the liking of people that have a deep passion for the aftermarket realm. And there was no shortage of attempts to digitally tune the new release, stemming from the tamest and Americana-oriented to CGI tuning jobs that dangerously come close to nicknaming them Shelby hoots.
But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, we have a couple of great virtual cases in point courtesy of two pixel masters. The first one comes from the legendary Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared an imaginary yet very subtle take on the new Dark Horse flagship.
As always, it is complete with stuff like the Steed Bullitt Mustang wheels, an intercooler, a rear spoiler delete, a molded widebody, and even some crimson accent details. Alas, when compared to the second post below, this Americana-style customization feels more than tame – it just borderlines lame. And I say that in the best possible way, frankly.
This is because the Korean automotive artworks hero behind the lba_photoshop moniker on social media has joined ‘The Stampede’ in the best possible way - with an extreme JDM twist. Unfortunately, we only have a singular rear three-quarters POV of this 2024 Mustang that seems to have gone on a slammed Liberty Walk spree and ended more widebody than anyone could have imagined!
