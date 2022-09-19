Virtually Blown 2024 Ford Mustang Wants Supercharged Mad Max Glory All for Itself

General Motors is mum about the future of the Chevy Camaro, Stellantis is keen on giving the Last Call (well, actually, seven of them) to the Dodge Charger and Challenger, while Ford minds its ICE business like nothing ever happened.
While no one really knows what GM has in store for its pony car, and Dodge is keen to join the EV revolution, Ford is pretty much stuck in the past, as if all we have ever known is ICE. That’s not going to be possible for long, but at least for now, gasoline enthusiasts feel like it’s Christmas when looking at the S650, seventh-generation Ford Mustang.
And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, per se. After all, there are still so many things we could do with the iconic pony car, even if only virtually. For example, Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, jumped in and quickly did a couple of his traditional takes on the all-new Blue Oval. And, interestingly, they’re based on the base EcoBoost Mustang – albeit with a couple of twists.
First up comes the Mustang ‘Glory’ variant, named after the pixel master’s wife and not necessarily because these cool models were seeking to stand out in the aftermarket crowd. They do attract a lot of attention, thanks to CGI modifications such as the vented hood, lowered stance, wider hips, shiny wheels, and massive drag-ready tires, among others.
Then, secondly, comes the Mustang ‘Blower Gang’ option, which takes the Mustang Glory up a notch or two with full widebody attire, a two-tone treatment, a nice wing at the back, and a humongous supercharger system to suggest this has a V8 swap under the hood plus all the Mad Max vibes one can think of. So, which one of these versions gets our CGI hall pass?
