Ford Mustang Pickup Needs Not to Be Called a CGI Ranchero, Flaunt Ute Coolness

Without a doubt, the main hero of the NAIAS 2022 event was Blue Oval’s all-new, seventh-generation Ford Mustang. It took a lot of time to become official, but it delivered all that was expected and more.
For sure, there were a few surprises in store. First, is the fact that Ford is betting everything (at least initially) on ICE, with EcoBoost and V8 GT versions. Then, the new Dark Horse performance family is also a welcomed addition to the roster, alongside those rather crazy motorsport ambitions which include an upcoming Le Mans participation.
Naturally, that felt like there was always room for more, even if only virtually. And, of course, the S650 Mustang has immediately become the darling of virtual automotive artists around the world. Just recently, the Hungary-based pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has decided to jump on board the seventh-generation hype and present us with a pickup truck version.
But since we are dealing with the pony car of worldwide dreams, the transformation had just one possible direction – a CGI spiritual successor for the Ford Ranchero coupe utility that lived between 1957 and 1979 to fight an equally legendary rival, the Chevrolet El Camino. Now, this digital Ford Mustang ‘Pickup’ does not even need to be called a CGI Ford Ranchero heir to flaunt all that Ute coolness on its own.
Interestingly, the Mustang Ute was modeled based on the 2024 EcoBoost version of the family rather than the V8 Mustang GT or the 500+ horsepower Dark Horse. Double interesting, the imagined coupe utility also comes with cool aftermarket-style wheels (color-coordinated with the emblem!) and a body paint that would also drive any Mopar enthusiast a bit more than Plum Crazy.
So, we might as well assume this is triple innuendo: to Ford for a Ranchero revival, to GM for a slap in the El Camino face, and Stellantis about their abandoned ICE ways…
Naturally, that felt like there was always room for more, even if only virtually. And, of course, the S650 Mustang has immediately become the darling of virtual automotive artists around the world. Just recently, the Hungary-based pixel master better known as X-Tomi Design on social media has decided to jump on board the seventh-generation hype and present us with a pickup truck version.
But since we are dealing with the pony car of worldwide dreams, the transformation had just one possible direction – a CGI spiritual successor for the Ford Ranchero coupe utility that lived between 1957 and 1979 to fight an equally legendary rival, the Chevrolet El Camino. Now, this digital Ford Mustang ‘Pickup’ does not even need to be called a CGI Ford Ranchero heir to flaunt all that Ute coolness on its own.
Interestingly, the Mustang Ute was modeled based on the 2024 EcoBoost version of the family rather than the V8 Mustang GT or the 500+ horsepower Dark Horse. Double interesting, the imagined coupe utility also comes with cool aftermarket-style wheels (color-coordinated with the emblem!) and a body paint that would also drive any Mopar enthusiast a bit more than Plum Crazy.
So, we might as well assume this is triple innuendo: to Ford for a Ranchero revival, to GM for a slap in the El Camino face, and Stellantis about their abandoned ICE ways…