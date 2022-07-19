1965 Ford Mustang Owned by a Famous Company Hides a Small Change

Someone on Craigslist is selling what looks to be a very solid ’65 Mustang, and at first glance, it’s an easy project for anyone interested in a daily driver.
First and foremost, the essential information.
This Mustang is currently with its second owner, and according to the Craigslist post, the man who purchased the car was Robert Boilard from the retail lumber yard company Boilard Lumber.
Given it’s such an old car, it obviously doesn’t come in perfect shape, though its condition is impressive, to say the least. The rust bubbles on the doors, as well as the holes in the back bottom corners, aren’t the end of the world, and a full restoration should easily deal with them all anyway.
Now let’s see what’s under the hood.
This Ford Mustang was born with a six-cylinder engine, and without a doubt, this is what could make many people walk away at this point. The six-cylinder engine on the ’65 Mustang was the 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower, and it was specifically introduced to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) originally available on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
In the standard configuration, it developed 120 horsepower, up from 105 horsepower on the six-cylinder it replaced.
On this Mustang, the 200 was paired with a manual transmission, but the owner, who purchased the car from Boilard Lumber back in 1973, replaced it with an automatic gearbox. It still starts, runs, and drives, but of course, a thorough inspection is still recommended before considering the car road-worthy.
As for the price, the six-cylinder engine under the hood, as well as its not-so-perfect condition, all make this Mustang rather affordable. The owner is hoping to get $10,00 for their pony, and at first glance, this is a fair expectation given its shape. Bringing it back to the road should be an easy mission, especially for someone who just wants a daily driver.
