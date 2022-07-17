The Devil Wears Red in Germany, Disguises Itself as a Ford Mustang

We could say that this is one ‘horny’ Ford Mustang, but we’d have to show ourselves out after that lame joke, so we won’t. What we will say, however, is that it does fit nicely in our ‘LOL’ category, doesn’t it?
Several Redditors feel the same, which is why the vehicle ended up in the ‘bad’ car mods thread, with no ‘horny’ comments whatsoever, but a few interesting ‘hail satans’ and the obvious ‘killer’ references.
Okay, we’ll drop that remark from now on and proceed to tell you that besides those nasty pimples at the top of the front windshield, it has some fake vents on the hood and what appears to be a discreet body kit on the lower parts.
Overall, with a nice set of wheels, and some stripped down add-ons, this pony car wouldn’t be that bad at all. Until you remember that there are no ‘5.0’ stickers visible, which inevitably tells us that it is the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost that powers it, or as the internet likes to call it, the ‘EcoBoom.’ Nevertheless, it has had its picture taken in Germany, and we all know that the V8 would’ve put a big dent in the owner’s income tax-wise, hence the decision to go with it instead of the thirstier 5.0-liter unit.
TUV would likely say ‘no’ to such a modification, due to the obvious safety-related concerns, and we do think that it would have looked better on a different model. You know, one that can actually turn gas into noise at a hard push of the right pedal and has the name to back it up. Yep, we are talking about the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, whose value has skyrocketed these days, with the finest examples sitting in the six-digit zone, unlike the Mustang EcoBoost, which is a five-digit affair.
Okay, we’ll drop that remark from now on and proceed to tell you that besides those nasty pimples at the top of the front windshield, it has some fake vents on the hood and what appears to be a discreet body kit on the lower parts.
Overall, with a nice set of wheels, and some stripped down add-ons, this pony car wouldn’t be that bad at all. Until you remember that there are no ‘5.0’ stickers visible, which inevitably tells us that it is the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost that powers it, or as the internet likes to call it, the ‘EcoBoom.’ Nevertheless, it has had its picture taken in Germany, and we all know that the V8 would’ve put a big dent in the owner’s income tax-wise, hence the decision to go with it instead of the thirstier 5.0-liter unit.
TUV would likely say ‘no’ to such a modification, due to the obvious safety-related concerns, and we do think that it would have looked better on a different model. You know, one that can actually turn gas into noise at a hard push of the right pedal and has the name to back it up. Yep, we are talking about the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, whose value has skyrocketed these days, with the finest examples sitting in the six-digit zone, unlike the Mustang EcoBoost, which is a five-digit affair.