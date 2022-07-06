This 1965 Ford Mustang Has Been Collecting Dust for Too Long, V8 Muscle Up in Top Shape

The 1965 Mustang came with several notable engine changes as compared to the 1964 1/2 sibling, and it all started with the demise of the 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder.
Ford dropped the original unit and introduced an all-new 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower unit whose purpose was to provide an economical drive without losing the cool factor of the Mustang. With a power output of 120 hp, it ended up becoming one very popular choice, especially as not all Mustang buyers were specifically interested in the V8 muscle.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that those who were didn’t have any option. They did, as the American carmaker offered several choices, starting with the 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel. With a power output of 200 horsepower, its purpose was pretty much to make people forget about the 260 (4.3-liter) previously offered on the first Mustangs.
The 4-barrel version, on the other hand, was upgraded to 225 horsepower (up from 210 horsepower on the 1964 1/2 Mustang), and it was a better choice for those who wanted an extra boost of adrenaline behind the wheel.
The same engine is also in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this Mustang, and at the end of the day, it’s also the best part of the pony as well. The engine has already been overhauled, so it’s now working like new, though worth knowing is the car has actually been sitting for a couple of years.
The pony is a project, so it still requires a lot of work, especially inside. The body looks good, but some mechanical problems also need to be dealt with, as it looks like the Mustang comes with a bad clutch.
It is, however, a very intriguing restoration candidate, especially because it’s far from the rust bucket condition we typically come across. Posted on Craigslist, the car doesn’t come with a hefty price tag, as it can be yours for $7,500.
