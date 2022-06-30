Last Oil Change in 1982: 1966 Ford Mustang Still Runs, Flexes Low Miles

A Mustang that has spent the last few decades in storage claims it has what it takes to convince someone that it deserves a second chance, especially as the project seems totally doable.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and acknowledge the poor condition of the paint, though, at first glance, the rust doesn’t seem to be a problem on the pony.
The owner explains on Craigslist that the body comes in a fair shape, and so does the interior. The brakes are bad, we’re being told, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has been sitting for so long.
In case you’re wondering how long is so long, the owner says the last oil change took place exactly 40 years ago, so it’s safe to assume the pony hasn’t moved in a very long time. Another sign that the car has been sitting for years is the low mileage, as the odometer indicates just a little over 20,000 miles (this is approximately 32,100 km for our friends in Europe).
Projected to be sold at auction next month, this Ford Mustang is powered by a six-cylinder engine, and this is what could make some people walk away. While most people are looking for V8-powered Mustangs, the six-cylinders are still worthy choices, especially for buyers who are mostly interested in a daily driver.
The six-cylinder engine available on the 1966 Mustang was the 200 (3.3-liter) with 120 horsepower. It was introduced in 1965 specifically to replace the 170 (2.2-liter) originally offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang, and it continued to be available towards the end of the decade with the same power output.
As for the price of this Mustang, it will be up to the Internet to decide just how expensive the car is going to be when the auction starts on July 13.
