Stock Honda Accord Sport 2.0T Races Tuned Ford Mustang GT, Winner Gets Quite a Scare

What we have here are two very different automobiles. Not only are they from different eras, but they’re also aimed at completely different types of people. Watching them go head-to-head in a drag race is almost comical, but nevertheless, everyone deserves a shot at anyone, as I like to say.
We should mention that what you’re about to watch is a 1/8-mile race, which is meaningful because it tends to favor cars that may be a little down on power compared to their opponents. Alright, maybe “favor” is too strong a word. Let’s just say you stand a better chance of not getting completely obliterated if you are down on power.
So then, how do these two cars stack up? Well, we have a 2020 Honda Accord 2.0T Sport, which is said to be completely stock. This means no engine mods and nothing to improve overall grip while accelerating.
Powering this family-friendly mid-size sedan is a 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC four-cylinder engine, pushing down 252 hp (255 ps) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque via a 10-speed automatic transmission. In a straight line, it can get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.5 seconds, which is pretty good for a car that costs just $33,660.
Unfortunately for the Accord, the Mustang GT that’s also present in this video has been tuned, although the uploader doesn’t specify (likely doesn’t know) exactly what had been done to it.
This is a fifth-generation (S197) 2008 Mustang GT, which would normally put down 300 hp (304 ps) and 320 lb-ft (434 Nm) of torque, courtesy of a 4.6-liter V8. Even when stock, it could certainly beat the Accord Sport 2.0T to 60 mph, needing only 4.9 seconds to get there.
In the end, the Honda lost – but not before hanging with the tuned Mustang for a good couple of seconds off the line.
