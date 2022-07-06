Huge Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas Ends With $48 Million in Sales

The 2022 Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction culminated this past 4th of July weekend. As expected, the 3-day run at the Las Vegas Convention Center and events surrounding the auction provided guests with a world-class experience. For something that is no longer just a vehicle auction, Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO Craig Jackson has assembled a wide array of sponsors from every facet of the automotive industry to ensure there is something for everyone. From vintage neon signs and gas pumps to muscle cars and hot rods, the collector car hobby remains in good hands.
The auction saw No Reserve sales in excess of $48 million on the sale of 663 vehicle ranging from vintage models to muscle cars. Coinciding with the July 4th holiday, American muscle cars were the highlight. Of the top ten non-charity cars sold, nine were American-made and four were muscle cars. The record sale of a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird for $1,65 million topped the list, followed by a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette 327/360 Z06 Split-Window Coupe selling for $566,500.
Rounding out the top five sellers was a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette custom topless roadster selling for $550,000, a 1971 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda for $550,000, and a 1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda for $517,000.
This year's auction continued a longstanding tradition of raising money for charity bringing in $650,000, led by the sale of the first ever 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V selling for $500,000 with an additional $25,000 donated to support the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. In addition, a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 sold for $125,000 with 100 percent of the hammer price benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit.
At the top of the list of automobilia items sold was a 1954 Mobil Oil Neon selling for $34,500. All told, 279 automobilia pieces were auctioned totaling $869,100.
Barrett-Jackson's The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction returns to the NRG Center in Houston, Texas, October 20th thru 22nd.
Rounding out the top five sellers was a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette custom topless roadster selling for $550,000, a 1971 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda for $550,000, and a 1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda for $517,000.
This year's auction continued a longstanding tradition of raising money for charity bringing in $650,000, led by the sale of the first ever 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V selling for $500,000 with an additional $25,000 donated to support the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design. In addition, a 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 sold for $125,000 with 100 percent of the hammer price benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Detroit.
At the top of the list of automobilia items sold was a 1954 Mobil Oil Neon selling for $34,500. All told, 279 automobilia pieces were auctioned totaling $869,100.
Barrett-Jackson's The World's Greatest Collector Car Auction returns to the NRG Center in Houston, Texas, October 20th thru 22nd.