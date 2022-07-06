Huge Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas Ends With $48 Million in Sales

The 2022 Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction culminated this past 4th of July weekend. As expected, the 3-day run at the Las Vegas Convention Center and events surrounding the auction provided guests with a world-class experience. For something that is no longer just a vehicle auction, Barrett-Jackson chairman and CEO Craig Jackson has assembled a wide array of sponsors from every facet of the automotive industry to ensure there is something for everyone. From vintage neon signs and gas pumps to muscle cars and hot rods, the collector car hobby remains in good hands.

