Time Has Turned This Once-Gorgeous 1966 Mustang Into Pure Yard Art

Time has no mercy, and when it comes to cars, it can easily turn an otherwise gorgeous four-wheel gem into nothing more than a big pile of useless metal.
Combine time with rust, and you get a deadly combination for pretty much any car out there. And unfortunately, this 1966 Ford Mustang learned the whole thing the hard way.
It’s not difficult to figure out from the provided photos that this pony comes in a super-rough condition. eBay seller hoarderhut hasn’t shared any information as to how much the vehicle has been sitting under the clear sky, but it’s pretty obvious the Mustang has been struggling with a lot of problems lately.
The seller themselves claim the Mustang should only be used “for parts or yard art,” and unfortunately, the photos seem to suggest they are absolutely right.
The car comes in a super-rough condition, so it’s hard to believe anyone out there is willing to invest the time and money to bring this pony back to the road.
The engine under the hood isn’t a great incentive either, as the Mustang comes with a six-cylinder engine, most likely no longer running.
The base 1965 and 1966 Mustangs were fitted with a 200 (3.3-liter) engine developing 120 horsepower. This six-cylinder unit was specifically introduced to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) engine originally offered on the early 1964 1/2 Mustangs, and it was considered the best choice for anyone who wanted the pony magic with an increased focus on fuel economy.
Needless to say, you shouldn’t expect the price of this Mustang to be too high, given its very rough condition. Well, the seller still expects to get at least $2,500 for the car, and while the auction comes without a reserve, nobody has entered the race to get this classic piece of yard art, given the super-challenging shape.
It’s not difficult to figure out from the provided photos that this pony comes in a super-rough condition. eBay seller hoarderhut hasn’t shared any information as to how much the vehicle has been sitting under the clear sky, but it’s pretty obvious the Mustang has been struggling with a lot of problems lately.
The seller themselves claim the Mustang should only be used “for parts or yard art,” and unfortunately, the photos seem to suggest they are absolutely right.
The car comes in a super-rough condition, so it’s hard to believe anyone out there is willing to invest the time and money to bring this pony back to the road.
The engine under the hood isn’t a great incentive either, as the Mustang comes with a six-cylinder engine, most likely no longer running.
The base 1965 and 1966 Mustangs were fitted with a 200 (3.3-liter) engine developing 120 horsepower. This six-cylinder unit was specifically introduced to replace the 170 (2.8-liter) engine originally offered on the early 1964 1/2 Mustangs, and it was considered the best choice for anyone who wanted the pony magic with an increased focus on fuel economy.
Needless to say, you shouldn’t expect the price of this Mustang to be too high, given its very rough condition. Well, the seller still expects to get at least $2,500 for the car, and while the auction comes without a reserve, nobody has entered the race to get this classic piece of yard art, given the super-challenging shape.