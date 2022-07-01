Buried Alive 1967 Mustang Fastback Found in a Barn After Decades, Has the Full Package

First-generation Mustangs are typically highly desirable models in the restoration business, but this 1967 fastback seems to be getting a lot of love on eBay these days.
With close to 60 bids received in just a few days online, the pony is becoming an Internet sensation. And at some level, it’s easy to see why.
First and foremost, what sets it apart from the rest of the projects out there comes down to what it’s been doing for the last two decades or so. The Mustang is a genuine barn find that was found after approximately 20 years in storage, and photos shared by seller jaautotransportservices indicate the car was buried alive under all kinds of boxes.
But despite spending such a long time in what looks to be a garage, this 1967 Ford Mustang is still incredibly solid, coming with a straight body and zero rust. The original panels and floors are still on the car, and without a doubt, this is impressive for a Mustang this old.
The fastback also sells with a lot of extra parts, including a front bumper, though at first glance, it doesn’t seem to require more than minor TLC to get back on the road.
Unfortunately, we’re not being provided with too many details about the engine. We do know the unit under the hood is a 289 (4.7-liter) V8, and the VIN code confirms the C-code Mustang rolled off the assembly lines with a 200-horsepower powerplant.
Selling without a reserve, this Mustang has become a super-popular model on eBay, with the bidding already surpassing the $30,000 threshold. Without a doubt, the price will continue to increase by the time the auction comes to an end, especially as the pony seems to have the full package, including a solid body, original parts, and a general condition that doesn’t require anything else than the typical touches.
