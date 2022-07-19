1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Can Be Either an Original Legend or a Crazy LS-Powered Restomod

Historically speaking, Chevrolet Impala reached the peak of its popularity during the ‘60s, with the 1965 model year, for instance, marking a huge achievement for both this nameplate and the GM brand.
The ’65 Impala was the first car in the U.S. (after WWII) to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, but unfortunately, the market performance declined substantially in 1966.
Partially to blame was the graduation of the Caprice to a stand-alone series, with the overall sales of the Impala lineup obviously going down.
However, this doesn’t make the ’66 Impala less appealing. It really doesn’t, and the SS convertible that someone has recently posted on Craigslist comes to confirm this is true.
The car is 98 percent rust-free, according to the owner, but unfortunately, very few specifics on this front have been provided. However, any potential buyer should double-check the floors and the trunk, as these are the areas that typically fall victims to the invasion of rust.
The condition of the car can easily be inspected in the provided photos, but for people who are specifically interested in what’s hiding under the hood, the fate of the Impala is now in the hands of someone who is willing to give it a second chance.
A matching-numbers 327 (5.3-liter) V8 with 300 horsepower goes with the car, but the seller says this Impala SS perfectly qualifies for a restomod powered by an LS engine. Of course, this is up to the owner to choose, but more often than not, an Impala restored to factory specifications is more desirable than a restomod, obviously if done right.
As for the price, the owner is willing to let the car go for $24,000, which could be rather ambitious given the overall condition. A live inspection, however, should help determine just how much the project is worth at the end of the day.
