True 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Unexpected Changes, Part of Same Family Since New

Diehard Chevy fans certainly know that historically speaking, the Impala has a very special place in America’s automotive history books.
And it’s all thanks to a major milestone that only Ford previously managed to touch. In 1965, only 7 years after its launch, the Impala became the first car in the U.S. after WWII to sell more than 1 million units in 12 months.
It was the confirmation the Impala was Chevrolet's new superstar, and together with models like the Chevelle and the Corvette, it ended up spearheading the brand’s sales.
This Impala SS that someone has recently posted online is part of the historic 1965 lineup, coming as a very nice example that allows anyone to see precisely why this model has been so successful.
Its shape is impressive, to say the least, albeit this doesn’t mean it’s a perfect 10. It still exhibits some dings and a few other spots that require the buyer’s attention, but other than that, it looks like a genuine head-turning machine.
On the other hand, this Impala SS comes with a series of unexpected changes that you may have a hard time spotting unless the owner shares them. First of all, the family-owned Impala no longer has the original engine under the hood, as it’s now powered by a new 350 (5.7-liter) unit paired with the original Powerglide transmission.
The paint is no longer the original finish either, as the finish is actually the result of a respray part of a previous restoration, eBay seller beatriceperez says.
Despite sitting for a while, this Impala still runs properly, though it could still require several touches here and there to get back in tip-top shape. The bidding for the car is a rather fierce competition, and after close to 45 offers, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
The top bid right now is $25,000.
It was the confirmation the Impala was Chevrolet's new superstar, and together with models like the Chevelle and the Corvette, it ended up spearheading the brand’s sales.
This Impala SS that someone has recently posted online is part of the historic 1965 lineup, coming as a very nice example that allows anyone to see precisely why this model has been so successful.
Its shape is impressive, to say the least, albeit this doesn’t mean it’s a perfect 10. It still exhibits some dings and a few other spots that require the buyer’s attention, but other than that, it looks like a genuine head-turning machine.
On the other hand, this Impala SS comes with a series of unexpected changes that you may have a hard time spotting unless the owner shares them. First of all, the family-owned Impala no longer has the original engine under the hood, as it’s now powered by a new 350 (5.7-liter) unit paired with the original Powerglide transmission.
The paint is no longer the original finish either, as the finish is actually the result of a respray part of a previous restoration, eBay seller beatriceperez says.
Despite sitting for a while, this Impala still runs properly, though it could still require several touches here and there to get back in tip-top shape. The bidding for the car is a rather fierce competition, and after close to 45 offers, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
The top bid right now is $25,000.