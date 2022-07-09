1964 Chevrolet Impala Promises the Full Package If You Don’t Mind the Rust

The 1964 Impala is a highly desirable classic, especially when equipped with the proper engine under the hood. While the most common choices for this model year were the base 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire and the optional 327 (5.3-liter) small-block, the star of the show was without a doubt the 409 (6.7-liter) unit.
Available as an optional big-block, the big-block could be ordered with 340, 400, or 425 horsepower, with the top power output obviously fitting the Impala SS like a glove.
This rough 1964 Impala is also powered by a mysterious V8, and according to the owner, it still runs properly.
Listed on Craigslist, the Impala comes with both good news and bad news.
Let’s start with the bad news. Not only that the listing lacks very important details, especially on the engine and the current shape of the car, but the photos also seem to suggest that the buyer would have to deal with a rough body as well.
The patina looks good, though the potato-quality images obviously don’t tell the full story, so any potential buyer should just go check out the car in person. Some rust is obviously there, and you should expect such problems especially on the floors and in the trunk.
As far as the good news is concerned, the first thing that’s likely to catch the attention of people in the restoration business is the running engine. Then, the Chevrolet Impala is still complete, so in theory, the coupe is ready for a full restoration.
The odometer is said to indicate approximately 16,000 miles (25,000 km), but of course, the reading is unlikely to be accurate. Most likely, the odometer has already been rolled over, as such a low mileage would make a 1964 Impala quite a sensation.
The selling price could be quite a roadblock for this Impala’s return to the road, as the owner hopes to get $6,500 for their project.
