1962 Chevrolet Impala Flexes 409 Big-Block Muscle, as Mysterious as It Gets

1962 witnessed several important engine changes in the Impala lineup, as Chevrolet operated a series of substitutions in an attempt to make the car target a larger audience of buyers in the United States.
The base engines were the same as in 1961, but this time, the more powerful versions of the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 were pulled in the favor of an all-new 327 (5.3-liter) small block. Fitted with four-barrel Carter carburetors, the 327 could be ordered with either 250 or 300 horsepower, eventually becoming one of the most popular choices for this model year.
But the most notable change was without a doubt the demise of the 348 (5.7-liter), the V8 that’s been available on the Impala since the very beginning.
Chevrolet replaced it with a 409 (6.7-liter) big-block unit that can be had with either 380 or 409 horsepower outputs.
A 409 is also installed on this 1962 Impala that someone has recently posted on Craigslist, but on the other hand, the car is as mysterious as it gets. The 409 muscle indeed sounds intriguing, and the vehicle overall looks ravishing, but the listing actually raises more questions than answers.
This is because we really don’t know if the Impala has ever been restored or not, so it’s hard to tell if the shiny look is the result of proper maintenance throughout all these years or just a restoration that was performed by a team of professionals.
With the same owner since 1977, this Impala is now looking for a new home, obviously at a price that is more or less to be expected given its general condition. The $45,000 price tag seems to suggest that everything on this Impala is working properly, including the big-block muscle, but of course, there’s still so much to learn about it anyway.
If you’re interested in this gorgeous Impala but want to find out just how original, complete, and unrestored it continues to be, make sure you reach out to the seller on Craigslist. The vehicle is parked in Medford.
