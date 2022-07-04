Rough 1965 Chevrolet Impala Proves Destroying Detroit Metal Isn’t Easy

Say what you want about the ’65 Impala, but there’s a good reason it became the first car in the U.S. after WWII to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
The 1965 Chevrolet Impala was a superstar; there’s no doubt about it, with every single version in the lineup selling like hotcakes. Obviously, the SS was the big star of the show, as everybody loved the Super Sport adrenaline.
But, on the other hand, “standard” Impalas were still super-intriguing, and this is the main reason the car sold in such big numbers.
The 1965 Chevrolet Impala that you see here is trying to prove that killing off the Detroit metal isn’t necessarily an easy mission. As you can tell by just checking out the photos in the gallery, this 2-door coupe has clearly been sitting for a very long time, and yet, it still looks to be a doable project.
Sure, the body isn’t necessarily in mint condition, and while some serious metal work is going to be required, the car could end up becoming a real head-turning machine with the right restoration job.
Unfortunately, the folks over at classiccarsofsc, the garage that’s trying to find a new owner for the car, don’t provide too many specifics on the actual condition of this Impala, so you’d better go check it out in person before committing to a purchase.
What we do know is that a 396 (6.5-liter) engine is currently under the hood, but given its general condition, you’d better not assume it’s still working. If anything, the V8 could be locked up from sitting, so at least try to figure out if it’s still turning over by hand.
Priced at $3,000, this Impala could be a solid project, but of course, this is something that you can only determine more accurately after seeing the car in person. It’s currently located in South Carolina.
