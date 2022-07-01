1964 Chevy Impala CGI-Mixes Dragstrip and SoCal Love, Turns Into 'Lowrider Gasser'

Chevrolet’s popular flagship passenger car incurred the first major restyling back in 1961 when the third-generation Impala adopted GM’s famous B body architecture. And from then on, it had an open case of bringing glory to the swinging’ sixties.
For sure, the era is one of the most successful in terms of vintage-style reminiscence even today. Just look at the abundance of swanky projects based on that car period. However, not all of them have the potential to materialize, even if everyone thinks they are “so dope!” So, here is a case in point.
Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared yet another marvelous wishful thinking project – if you like mashups. Although, there is also a twist attached to the traditional CGI mashup style. Usually, pixel masters perform such a mix by combining various elements from two or more vehicles, usually with results that bring about a lot of mixed feelings from onlookers.
On this occasion, though, there is just one vehicle involved – an unsuspecting, gorgeous 1964 Chevy Impala. This third-generation full-size RWD flagship passenger car is a custom digital project that actually mixes and fuses elements from two personalization styles that should never be joined. Alas, the unthinkable did happen and this Impala has traits from both 1960s Gasser dragstrip cars and South California’s Lowriders!
How did mixing a Lowrider with a Gasser ended up looking cool and entirely digitally feasible is anyone’s guess. Alas, we have a feeling it also has to do with this pixel master’s genius and knack for stunning classic car commissions. Unfortunately, unlike other projects stemming from his imagination, this one is merely wishful thinking. Too bad, as many fans and ’64 owners would have loved to see this come to life and both enjoy a bit of quarter-mile action as well as night-time seaside cruising…
