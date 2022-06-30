Parked for 28 Years: 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Little Surprise Under the Hood

The 1965 Chevrolet Impala became the first car in the States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year after WWII, and obviously, many people expected the MY 1966 to sell strongly as well.
However, a series of changes in the lineup, including the graduation of the Caprice to a stand-alone series, ended up having an impact on Impala’s yearly sales, though the car continued to be as compelling as ever.
Just look at this 1966 Impala, and you’ll easily understand what made it such a big hit.
Unfortunately, the quality of the images shared by eBay seller ant1456 leaves a lot to be desired, but despite the potato photos (fortunately, it seems higher quality pics are available on request), it’s still very clear the car deserves a second chance.
Flexing the famous SS tags, this coupe comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) engine under the hood, and according to the owner, it starts and runs properly. But here’s the unexpected tidbit.
The 327 that’s supposed to put the wheels in motion isn’t the original unit, and the seller claims it’s actually a 1962 unit. The model year 1962 was the first Impala to come with a 327, as Chevrolet launched it specifically to replace the more powerful versions of the 283 (4.7-liter). It was available with either 250 or 300 horsepower, both units using a four-barrel carburetor.
Coming after 28 years in storage, this Impala obviously requires a full restoration and needs plenty of fixes here and there. The body, for instance, exhibits a series of dents, dings, and scratches, and the owner says the Impala has already been repainted at some point.
While it’s being advertised as a survivor, it obviously isn’t, but the Impala still qualifies for a very intriguing restomod project. The biggest drawback, however, is the selling price, as the seller isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $10,000.
