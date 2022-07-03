1961 Chevrolet Impala “Blue Beauty” Has It All, Complete, Runs and Drives

1961 witnessed the debut of the third-generation Impala, and as if this wasn’t already a very important moment for the car that eventually became Chevrolet’s number one superstar, the same year also brought us the SS package.
As a result, a 1961 Impala is in so many ways a highly desirable car, not only in tip-top shape but also when it comes as a project requiring restoration work.
And this example right here confirms this is precisely the case, as a 1961 Impala could end up being worth quite a lot of money when the restoration project is done just right.
At first glance, this ’61 Impala listed on Craigslist has everything you’d want from a project, and the best news on this front is that the car is still complete. In other words, no parts are missing, but of course, this isn’t necessarily a guarantee that everything is in a good shape.
The car requires the typical metal work, as the trunk and the floors have obviously been invaded by rust, but if you’ve been a long-time Impala connoisseur, you probably know this is something very common for cars that’ve been sitting for a very long time.
The Impala also comes with the original 283 (4.7-liter) engine, and what’s more, the V8 still starts and drives. It’s paired with a Powerglide automatic transmission.
What could eventually become a roadblock to this Impala’s dream of getting back on the road is the asking price. The seller wants to get no more, no less than $30,000 for their Impala, though some other offers could be accepted as well.
Certainly, this is a very solid project that could end up becoming a very good starting point for a full restoration, but the price is ambitious, to say the least. It remains to be seen if anyone agrees to pay that much on the car, but if you want to see it live, you just need to go to Los Angeles where it’s currently parked.
