1959 Chevrolet Impala Is a Properly Maintained Classic, Original V8 Muscle Under the Hood

The Impala nameplate was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, but Chevrolet needed just a single year to understand that selling it as a stand-alone series made more sense in the long term.
The second-generation Impala was therefore introduced in 1959, and despite being sold for just two years, it paved the way for what later became Chevrolet’s new superstar.
The Impala that we have here is a beautiful example of the 1959 model year, especially as most of the car is still original and unmolested.
eBay seller valpone says this Impala is “rare, unmolested, and nicely maintained,” but while we agree on the rare and nicely maintained bits, the unmolested claim isn’t necessarily accurate.
While the vehicle comes in what looks to be a nearly mint condition, some fixes have already been made. The rear floor pans, for instance, have been replaced completely, while both the front and rear chrome bumpers have been redone. The beautiful paint is no longer the original one, as the Impala has already received a respray at some point during its life.
But this doesn’t necessarily make the car less intriguing. This Impala is still a gorgeous classic that should be parked in someone’s collection, especially because it runs and drives just fine. The 283 (4.7-liter) under the hood is the original one.
Currently at its third owner, this Impala sells with a 1963 title, and at first glance, it doesn’t require more than just minor TLC. For instance, the wipers don’t seem to work, and the interior, despite looking spotless, still has a small tear on the passenger side door panels that needs to be addressed.
It’ll be interesting to see if this Impala ends up finding a new home, but anyone who wants to become the fourth owner of the car needs to be ready to spend $36,000 for it.
The Impala that we have here is a beautiful example of the 1959 model year, especially as most of the car is still original and unmolested.
eBay seller valpone says this Impala is “rare, unmolested, and nicely maintained,” but while we agree on the rare and nicely maintained bits, the unmolested claim isn’t necessarily accurate.
While the vehicle comes in what looks to be a nearly mint condition, some fixes have already been made. The rear floor pans, for instance, have been replaced completely, while both the front and rear chrome bumpers have been redone. The beautiful paint is no longer the original one, as the Impala has already received a respray at some point during its life.
But this doesn’t necessarily make the car less intriguing. This Impala is still a gorgeous classic that should be parked in someone’s collection, especially because it runs and drives just fine. The 283 (4.7-liter) under the hood is the original one.
Currently at its third owner, this Impala sells with a 1963 title, and at first glance, it doesn’t require more than just minor TLC. For instance, the wipers don’t seem to work, and the interior, despite looking spotless, still has a small tear on the passenger side door panels that needs to be addressed.
It’ll be interesting to see if this Impala ends up finding a new home, but anyone who wants to become the fourth owner of the car needs to be ready to spend $36,000 for it.