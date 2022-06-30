1965 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Needs Total Restoration, Engine Not Started Since the ‘90s

Launched in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the Impala was a model whose popularity skyrocketed in record time, eventually becoming Chevrolet’s new superstar during the ‘60s.
With sales growing year after year, it was clearly just a matter of time until the Impala turned into the best-selling Chevy. And not only did this happene pretty fast, but in 1965, the Impala became the first car to sell more than 1 million units in the United States after World War II.
So at the end of the day, the 1965 Impala is a collector’s dream, especially when coming in a fully-original and unrestored condition.
Someone on Craigslist claims they have just the perfect restoration project that could eventually be worth a small fortune. But at a closer inspection, this Impala not only raises more questions than answers but also looks to be a rather challenging project.
First and foremost, the overall shape of the metal appears to be good, but the provided photos don’t seem to tell the full story. In other words, the only way to figure out if any major metal work is required is to just go check out the Impala in person close to Vandalia, Ohio. The frame, however, needs to be replaced completely.
Described as a barn find, the car is said to come with a “357 small block” – this is most likely a typo, as the small-block unit on the 1965 Impala was a 327 (5.7-liter) with either 250 or 300 horsepower. The engine hasn’t been started since the ‘90s, the seller claims, so it’s hard to believe it’s still working today.
At this point, it’s still not clear just how much of this Impala is still original and whether any parts are missing, so while it looks to be a solid restoration candidate, a live inspection is almost mandatory.
The owner expects to get $2,700 for the car, which is mostly a fair price for a decent project.
