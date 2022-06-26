Family-Owned 1961 Chevy Impala Is Dressed to Impress: All-Original and Fully Documented

The popularity of the Impala was already on the rise in the early ‘60s, and Chevrolet wanted to fuel the excitement for its new superstar with a completely new generation.
The 1961 Impala, therefore, witnessed the debut of the third series since the nameplate came to be in 1968, and probably the most notable change was the addition of the Super Sport package.
Available for just a little over $50, the SS treatment therefore provided the Impala with a sportier attitude that fit the V8 engines in the lineup like a glove.
The Impala that someone on Craigslist has recently decided to sell isn’t a Super Sport, but on the other hand, it has several other things to impress a potential buyer.
First of all, it’s an all-original example that has never been restored. The owner says this is a survivor in absolutely all regards, so in theory, this Impala hasn’t been molested in any way since it rolled off the assembly lines 61 years ago.
Purchased new in Boise, Idaho, this Impala has been part of the same family since new. It’s currently at its second owner, but without a doubt, the car has always been treated just the right way. And you can tell this is true, as the paint (allegedly still original) looks very well even after all these years.
Also coming with the full documentation since new, the Impala hides zero rust, and this once again confirms the car has been properly taken care of since new.
The engine under the hood is a V8, but unfortunately, no further specifics have been provided. However, it’s certainly safe to assume it’s the original unit, and it’s probably starting, running, and driving just right.
The high price of this Impala isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the seller expects to get no more, no less than $60,000 for the car.
Available for just a little over $50, the SS treatment therefore provided the Impala with a sportier attitude that fit the V8 engines in the lineup like a glove.
The Impala that someone on Craigslist has recently decided to sell isn’t a Super Sport, but on the other hand, it has several other things to impress a potential buyer.
First of all, it’s an all-original example that has never been restored. The owner says this is a survivor in absolutely all regards, so in theory, this Impala hasn’t been molested in any way since it rolled off the assembly lines 61 years ago.
Purchased new in Boise, Idaho, this Impala has been part of the same family since new. It’s currently at its second owner, but without a doubt, the car has always been treated just the right way. And you can tell this is true, as the paint (allegedly still original) looks very well even after all these years.
Also coming with the full documentation since new, the Impala hides zero rust, and this once again confirms the car has been properly taken care of since new.
The engine under the hood is a V8, but unfortunately, no further specifics have been provided. However, it’s certainly safe to assume it’s the original unit, and it’s probably starting, running, and driving just right.
The high price of this Impala isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the seller expects to get no more, no less than $60,000 for the car.