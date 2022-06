NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Nashville 2022 Live Coverage

The 1.333-mile track (2.145 kilometers) was built in 2001, making its debut the following year with Kyle Larson taking the inaugural win. As a fun fact, despite its name, the Nashville Superspeedway isn't actually a superspeed track but an intermediate one.Kevin Harvick is the driver that loves this type of circuit, and given his recent results and dominance over similar tracks, he can be a real challenger for the race win. Besides, he has top-five finishes in three of the last five Cup Series , so the veteran is on a good run.Chase Elliot is the championship leader, but because he hasn't run particularly well lately, he is a little bit overshadowed. However, Chase needs just a little spark in order to create something unique so pay attention to him.While the race unfolds, stay tuned with us to get all the updates and pieces of information.