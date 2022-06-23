1963 Chevy Impala SS “Big-Block Monster” Is a Love It or Hate It Project, Numbers Match

The base V8 that Impala customers could order back in 1963 was the famous 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire, and while this unit was more than enough for those who wanted a mix of an economical ride and a more thrilling experience, Chevy also offered several other performance-focused options.
The first of them, and which eventually proved to be quite popular on the 1963 Impala, was the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block, which could be ordered with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
Those who wanted the best of the best, however, went for the 409 (6.7-liter) Turbo-Fire. The big-block monster was available in three different power levels, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
A 409 is also putting the wheels in motion on this 1963 Chevy Impala SS, and as it turns out, this is the original unit that was installed on the car when it rolled off the assembly lines no less than 59 years ago.
The engine is starting, running, and driving, with the Impala itself also a complete project that makes for a very intriguing purchase for people in the restoration business.
The “hate it” part of this otherwise great SS is the transmission, as the factory Powerglide has already been removed and replaced with a Turbo 350. In other words, if what you’re aiming for is a restoration to factory specifications, finding a correct Powerglide gearbox is absolutely mandatory.
Other than that, this ’63 Impala appears to tick most of the boxes for a restoration candidate. eBay seller jsmooth550 says the 340-horsepower engine works smoothly, and it comes alongside a new gas tank and a full exhaust system.
The interior is entirely original, and while some metal work is still required, the floors and the trunk – typically the first places to become a rust victim – seem to be in a good shape.
As for the price, it’s very clear from the ongoing auction that this Impala isn’t going to sell for cheap. The top bid is $15,000, but the reserve is yet to be triggered.
