The End: Once-Gorgeous 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Junk, Could End Into the Crusher

The popularity of the Impala has skyrocketed in the first half of the ‘60s, so it was all just a matter of time until it turned into Chevy’s number one superstar.
Needless to say, the introduction of the Impala SS helped the lineup expand its reach and target a bigger audience. The debut of the Super Sport package in 1961 was received with much enthusiasm by the entire market, and by 1965, this performance-oriented configuration was already one of the best-selling versions in the lineup.
This is why in 1963, Chevrolet picked the Impala SS to be the model celebrating the company’s 50 millionth car. The New York Governor himself drove the Impala SS out of the factory, and many saw this as the living proof Chevrolet had a new favorite model.
In 1964, the Impala was once again refreshed, though this time, the improvements it received were rather minor. This made perfect sense given an all-new generation was just around the corner. However, the bigger changes happened under the hood, where the 409 returned as a big-block option with three power versions, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The 425-horsepower unit was obviously the best choice for the Impala Super Sport, as it turned the car into a small rocket on wheels.
A 1964 Impala SS is also standing right here in front of our eyes, though unfortunately, this could be the last time it does it. The car is complete junk right now, the owner says on Craigslist, so they are selling the last remaining parts before waving goodbye to the Impala once and for all.
The frame is shot, the body is in a super-rough condition, the engine is gone, and so on. The only good news is that some interior parts are still available, along with a few air conditioning components.
Unfortunately, this is pretty much the end of another fantastic Impala SS, so hopefully, it’ll contribute to the saving of another model and help it get back on the road.
