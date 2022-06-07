Real 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Stored for 40 Years in a Container Is a Fantastic Surprise

The Impala Super Sport package was born in 1961 with a price tag of just $50, and its original purpose was to add a boost of adrenaline to those who wanted Chevy’s new superstar to be a little bit nimbler.
A few years later, however, the Impala SS turned into an icon, eventually representing one of the main reasons many people bought an Impala in the first place.
Someone on eBay has decided to sell their real 1962 Impala SS after the car spent no more, no less than four decades in a shipping container.
As you can tell from the photos shared by seller delmardi2, this Impala doesn’t come in a mint shape, but on the other hand, it looks fantastic for a car that has been sitting for so long. The shipping container helped prevent the Impala from turning into a rust bucket, though this doesn’t necessarily mean the SS is a perfect 10 from a metal perspective.
It still needs some work, and as it turns out, someone started a restoration process (but never finished it) many years ago. The engine and the transmission have already been rebuilt, and given the Impala hasn’t moved once, both come with 0 miles.
The engine that’s supposed to bring this Chevrolet Impala SS back in action is a 327 (5.3-liter) V8 with 300 horsepower. The numbers are matching.
Unsurprisingly, this Impala SS won’t sell for cheap, and worth knowing is the car hasn’t been listed for auction but with a fixed price. The owner wants to get around $29,000 for their Chevy, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled, just in case someone else has another deal in mind.
Worth knowing is that the shipping container is also included in the deal, so in theory, you get both the Impala SS and its home for the past 40 years.
