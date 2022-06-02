This One-Owner 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is an Internet Superstar Despite Potato Photos

The Impala was already enjoying the time of its life in 1964, as this particular car model accounted for more than half of Chevrolet’s entire production this year.
More specifically, out of nearly 1,575,000 cars manufactured by the GM brand, no less than 890,000 rolled off the assembly lines with the Impala badges. And of course, the popularity of the Super Sport was on the rise as well, with the hardtop version, for instance, representing 35 percent of the entire output for this particular body style.
This 1964 Impala was recently posted on eBay by someone who says they’re selling the SS for their uncle, adding that the car is still at its first owner. The vehicle was purchased new in March 1964, and since then, it has always been parked inside.
In other words, the car has never slept under a clear sky, and this means the metal should still be in fairly good shape. And it is, but on the other hand, a series of fixes is still required, including on the fenders. The quarter panels are also rusty, eBay seller warrior2910 explains, but fortunately, there are no holes just yet.
Born with a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block unit under the hood, this Impala SS has become an Internet sensation, as nearly 80 people are fighting to take it home. This is obviously good news for the seller, as the price of the car can therefore go up substantially.
But despite the huge interest in this Impala, the price is yet to go high enough to unlock the reserve. The top offer at the time of writing is $13,500, and given the auction is set to come to an end in 3 days, there’s a chance the price goes even higher in the remaining hours.
If you want to see the car in person, it’s parked in Nebraska City, Nebraska.
