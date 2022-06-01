1965 Chevrolet Impala Is a Record-Breaking Legend Requiring Total Restoration

Historically speaking, the 1965 version of the Impala is the most notable model, as it became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
Obviously, such an achievement acted as the living proof that Chevrolet’s investments in this nameplate served their purpose just right, with every single model year introducing additional styling improvements and new engine refinements.
1965, for example, witnessed the debut of the fourth-generation lineup, and together with it, the GM brand also introduced the all-new Caprice. Offered initially as a luxury package for the Impala, the Caprice became a series of its own only a year later.
The Impala that someone has recently posted on eBay is supposed to provide us with a closer look at the model year 1965, as it continues to exhibit what looks to be a reasonably solid overall shape.
Of course, this is a project, so it’s not by any means a car that’s ready for the road. Likely sitting for a long time, this Impala is one of the 1965 models that pushed the nameplate to the record 1 million units sold this year. But on the other hand, it no longer comes with what many people might be interested in.
The engine looks long gone, and based on the body tags, the unit that was originally fitted on the car was a 283 (4.7-liter) V8. In theory, this gives the buyer two options: they can either find a correct engine and restore the Impala to factory specifications or pick the easy route and go for a restomod with whatever engine they have.
Obviously, this project comes with the typical rust, including on the floors, so some metal work is going to be required as well. The best way to determine more accurately how many fixes are needed is to check out the car in person – it’s located in Wooster, Ohio, until a buyer is found.
And speaking of a potential buyer, eBay seller micma398047 says they’re unwilling to let the Impala go for less than $4,850.
