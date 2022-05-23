1962 Chevrolet Impala With Original V8 Muscle Wants Just One Thing

The popularity of the Chevy Impala was skyrocketing in the early ‘60s, so after its debut in 1958, the car rapidly became the GM brand’s new superstar spearheading sales in the domestic market.
In many ways, this made perfect sense, and Chevrolet was trying to make the most out of the Impala on pretty much every single front. This is the reason an Impala SS was also the model picked by the company to be the 50 millionth car it produced, with the New York governor himself driving it out of the factory in 1963.
The 1962 model year obviously contributed to this Impala craze, and this project that recently made its way online proves exactly why.
This Impala is a project car in all regards, but the thing that’ll probably catch the attention of most people is the engine under the hood. Born with a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block V8, the convertible has managed to retain its original power, so there’s still a very solid opportunity to restore it to factory specifications.
The engine has apparently been rebuilt already, but it’s no longer running, so while a previous owner started a restoration, it looks like whoever buys the car would have to restart from scratch anyway. This is pretty much the only option anyway, as it’s pretty clear this Impala seeks nothing but full restoration.
As you can see in the photos, the time has already taken its toll on this Impala, so the typical rust produced the damage we typically see on projects this old. However, this 1962 convertible sells with several important parts, including a new floor board. In other words, the restoration process has more or less been jumpstarted, making the car a rather easy project.
The auction for this Impala was started by seller lpinc and is currently underway, and the bidding has already reached $18,500, with the reserve yet to be unlocked.
