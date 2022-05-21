This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Abandoned in a Forest Looks Like the Titanic of Classic Cars

With 1965 projected to bring a new-generation Impala, the 1964 model year obviously didn’t come with too many breaking changes for Chevrolet’s new superstar.
However, the GM brand still introduced additional styling refinements, such as the aluminum trim strip above the taillights, as well engine updates that included the return of the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block.
This year, however, the 409 was available not in one, not in two, but in three different versions. The “base” configuration developed 340 horsepower, while the mid-range choice was rated at 400 horsepower, both coming with a single four-barrel carburetor.
The top-of-the-line sibling, however, was the one that made perfect sense on the Impala SS. Thanks to twin four-barrel carburetors, it produced no more, no less than 425 horsepower.
A 409 engine was once installed on this rust-bucket Impala as well, though, on the other hand, no further specifics have been provided by its owner. Currently listed on Craigslist, this Impala looks like a complete wreck that has no chance of ever returning to the road.
Abandoned in what seems to be a forest and likely sitting for a very, very long time, the car rolled off the assembly lines with a 409 big-block paired with a 4-speed transmission. Both are missing now, most likely as they’ve been donated to another Impala.
The rust has transformed a once-fantastic classic car into something that can easily be described as a four-wheeled Titanic. The frame is also rusted, but the seller guarantees that many parts are still there. In other words, you’d better give up on any intention to save this Impala and use it for parts.
Unfortunately, this is pretty much the end of another fantastic big-block Impala. It’s believed that only a little over 8,000 cars ended up being fitted with the 409 in 1964, but of course, it’s impossible to tell how many are still around these days.
If you’re interested in this rust bucket, it’s ready to go for around $3,000.
