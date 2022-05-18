This 1963 Impala Indeed Needs Work, Still Proves the Detroit Metal Never Goes Out of Style

With sales of the Impala already on the rise, it was pretty clear that 1963 was supposed to be a very good year for the nameplate introduced by Chevy in 1958.
And it was, as the GM brand ended up building its 50 millionth car, no more, no less than 51 years after the company was founded. And given the Impala was its new superstar, a white Impala SS was specifically picked to mark this important achievement.
Driven by none other than New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller as it was rolling off the assembly lines, this SS was nothing more than the living proof the Impala was the coolest kid on the block in 1963.
And this 1963 convertible that someone has recently published on eBay comes to prove this. Despite not sporting its best condition and obviously requiring a bunch of fixes here and there, this 1963 Chevrolet impala looks like an easy project, with most of the car still surprisingly solid.
While no such information was provided by seller calichevy69, there’s no doubt this car has been sitting for a very long time. If anything, there’s even a chance it served as a donor for another Impala, and this is probably how it ended up without the original 283 (4.7-liter) V8 engine it was born with.
The owner guarantees everything else is still there, and if this isn’t a good reason to convince you to give this Impala a second chance, maybe the rare Laurel Green finish is. Of course, the paint isn’t exactly in mint condition, so whoever buys the car would have to go for a respray, no doubt about it.
Unfortunately, what could be a huge shortcoming for those people willing to give this Impala a second chance is the price. The convertible is listed with a $27,000 price tag, and as it turns out, no other offers are accepted.
