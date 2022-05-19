A 1964 Chevrolet Impala Abandoned in a Forest Is the Most Depressing Thing in a Long Time

The beginning of the ‘60s was fantastic when it comes to sales for the Impala. After being introduced as a Bel Air version in 1958 and becoming a stand-alone series only a year later, Chevrolet’s new model just had the time of its life during its first full decade on the market.
In 1964, for instance, it became the second most expensive Chevy in the States, coming with a very long list of standard equipment, therefore becoming an even more appealing model than the Bel Air and the Biscayne.
While for many, such a change of trends was impossible to accept, the Impala simply continued its ascension, and in 1965, it became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than one million units in a single year.
This 1964 Impala was at one point a gorgeous example that was ready to prove all of the above, but as you can see in the pictures, it has now become just unfortunate evidence of someone’s cruelty.
This convertible has been abandoned in what looks to be a forest for quite some time, and unfortunately, the time has already taken its toll.
It makes little sense to discuss the current shape of the car because, honestly, the photos are really worth a thousand words. This Impala needs absolutely everything, and eBay seller marin1102 says the only good news is that it comes with a VIN plate and some paperwork.
Saving such a rough Impala could easily be the toughest challenge, even for someone with long experience in this business.
But despite its rather rough condition, the car still doesn’t sell for beer money. The owner is willing to let it go for no more, no less than $5,000, and if you agree with this offer, you can see what has been left from this Impala in Wallingford, Connecticut.
While for many, such a change of trends was impossible to accept, the Impala simply continued its ascension, and in 1965, it became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than one million units in a single year.
This 1964 Impala was at one point a gorgeous example that was ready to prove all of the above, but as you can see in the pictures, it has now become just unfortunate evidence of someone’s cruelty.
This convertible has been abandoned in what looks to be a forest for quite some time, and unfortunately, the time has already taken its toll.
It makes little sense to discuss the current shape of the car because, honestly, the photos are really worth a thousand words. This Impala needs absolutely everything, and eBay seller marin1102 says the only good news is that it comes with a VIN plate and some paperwork.
Saving such a rough Impala could easily be the toughest challenge, even for someone with long experience in this business.
But despite its rather rough condition, the car still doesn’t sell for beer money. The owner is willing to let it go for no more, no less than $5,000, and if you agree with this offer, you can see what has been left from this Impala in Wallingford, Connecticut.