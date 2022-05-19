Syncline C5 Carbon MTB Looks Like It'll Empty Your Pockets but Only Costs Around $2K

If the name Polygon Bikes is new to you, you aren't alone. However, this bicycle manufacturer from East Java has been around since 1989. Since the early days, this crew has risen to be a real threat to already established cycling manufacturers like Trek, Giant, and a few others.
Heck, some of their machines have seen action in the UCI World Cup Downhill Championships and even carried riders across the finish line in Red Bull Rampage events. Today they distribute their trinkets in over 30 countries. Let's look at why this crew is where it is today.
One way to get a clear feeling of what Polygon can achieve is to take a short journey of words. But, what are we talking about? Nothing more than one of the most affordable carbon fiber hardtails I've happened to come across in quite a while, the Syncline C5.
Two bikes are being shown as the C5 on Polygon's website, but there seem to be no differences in terms of geometry or components. Clearly, these are two different bikes; I mean, look at how the top tube and seat stay blend into one another; the red and black C5's tubes almost form a straight line. Only the wheelset seems to be the difference in the components list. But both bikes appear to be priced the same as well, €1,900 ($2,010 at current exchange rates). This rate is also the main reason why I decided to bring these mountain goats to light.
also designed with internal cable routing, but no mention of being suitable for a dropper post.
Being a hardtail, you'll clearly be relying on the carbon's flexibility to attenuate bumps and vibrations, but the front of the bike is loaded with a Fox Rhythm fork that boasts 120 mm (4.7 in)of travel. That should be enough to ensure you get some solid single-track action out of this machine. With a lockout feature, even city terrain doesn't stand a chance.
When I started this article, I pointed out that Polygon Bikes is known as a force to be reckoned with for several reasons. Maybe they build solid machines; perhaps it's because those puppies are pretty budget-friendly. Whatever the reasons, you must be the one to decide if the Syncline C5 is a bike you deserve. I'm just here to show you what's on this year's adventure menu.
