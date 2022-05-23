World, Meet an All-Original 1964 Impala SS That’s Been Sleeping for 24 Years

Chevrolet was really having a great time in the first part of the ‘60s, and 1964, in particular, marked another good year for the GM brand.
The company sold close to 1,575,000 cars, and unsurprisingly, the Impala accounted for no less than 890,000 units. In other words, the model that Chevy launched in 1958 was now the superstar that spearheaded the company’s sales, with the SS itself also becoming more and more successful.
In 1964, for instance, Chevrolet sold more than 155,000 SS models in the hardtop configuration, so it was pretty clear the Super Sport was becoming a more appealing nameplate for buyers in the States.
One of these SS models that got to see the daylight back in 1964 is right here, trying to find a new home after sleeping for no less than 24 years.
Parked in 1998, the 1964 Impala SS has one thing that everybody is going to love. Everything is entirely original, so at first glance, the car is a very solid candidate for a full restoration job.
Given it’s been parked for so long, the general condition isn’t necessarily the best. The rust has taken its toll here and there, and it looks like new floors are going to be required. Metal issues can also be observed in other parts, so overall, this Impala SS needs a lot of work in every single regard.
But this doesn’t make it less appealing. Indeed, it’s a project by all means, but on the other hand, finding an all-original Impala SS these days isn’t exactly as easy as it sounds. Especially if it’s complete, that is, as no major parts seem to be missing (as a matter of fact, the car appears to come with several extra parts, some of which are in the cabin).
Unfortunately, the car isn’t necessarily affordable, but someone has already submitted a $10,000 bid as part of the auction started by seller kustomtoyss. There’s no reserve, so unless someone comes with a higher bid, the Impala is theirs.
