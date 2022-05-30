This 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Project Is Back With Nothing But Good News

As far as the styling goes, the 1962 Impala didn’t necessarily come with too many big changes as compared to its predecessor.
In addition to the convertible-style roof, the most notable difference versus MY 1961 was the grille, which was now larger and covered a bigger part of the front fascia.
Bigger changes, however, happened under the hood.
Chevrolet pulled the more powerful versions of the 283 (4.7-liter) V8 and introduced the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with 250 and 300 horsepower versions. Furthermore, the 348 (5.7-liter) unit was dropped, and instead, the GM brand offered the famous 409 (6.7-liter) in two versions, with either 380 or 409 horsepower.
The 1962 Impala SS that we have here was born with the all-new 327 small-block under the hood, and the good news is the same unit is still there in charge of putting the wheels in motion. eBay seller hmar_2054 says the V8 was still running before the car was parked, but right now, there’s a good chance it needs to be rebuilt.
This isn’t necessarily a surprise given the vehicle has been sitting for a while, but on the other hand, what’s more surprising is the actual condition of the car.
This Impala SS comes with little rust and plenty of original components, including the frame, which still looks as solid as it gets. The floors and the trunk are the only ones coming with some rust, but based on the provided photos, a full restoration should easily take care of this problem.
If you know what a project is all about, then there’s almost nothing to complain about this Impala, especially given it’s very complete in the first place.
Maybe the only shortcoming is the engine no longer runs, but with a rebuild, it should get back in tip-top shape anyway.
This Impala SS isn’t selling for pocket money, as the bidding starts at no more, no less than $10,500. At first glance, this is quite an ambitious expectation given it’s just a project, but it remains to be seen if the auction receives at least one bid before it comes to an end in 5 days.
