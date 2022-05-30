Sanlorenzo’s 40-Knot SP110 Balances Performance With Maximum Comfort

Italian shipyard Sanlorenzo unveiled the first yacht in the Smart Performance range. Called SP110, the new vessel combines performance and sustainability with a design that focuses on delivering the utmost comfort.
Measuring 108 ft (33 meters) in length, SP110 has an optimized hull with a beam of 26-foot (eight meters). Its exterior, designed by the Zuccon International Project studio, features sporty lines, and it seamlessly blends with the interior thanks to the glass surfaces and open spaces.
On the upper deck, a generous sun deck overlooks the bow, where an extended dinette with dining space and a large sunbathing area can be enjoyed by the guests. The galley is another striking feature. This section, which is located between the upper saloon and the helm deck, can be enclosed by either solid or translucent walls.
There’s great interior space onboard SP110. One of the focal points of the vessel is the cockpit. Due to its low position, this space has an unmatched surface area, bringing guests closer to the sea.
The yacht also has a beautiful lounge area where passengers can relax and socialize. Owners can choose to store a tender underneath, which can disappear completely from the view. There is a retractable stern davit that comes in handy when launching the water toys.
SP110 can accommodate up to eight passengers in two VIPs and a guest cabin on the lower deck. The owner’s cabin is positioned forward, along with cabins for a crew of five.
In terms of performance, the 108-foot (33-meter) yacht does not disappoint. The vessel gets its power from three MAN engines that take it to a maximum speed of 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph). Depending on their needs, owners can choose to use just one engine or all three.
The yacht’s design also focuses on sustainability. Sanlorenzo says that the SP110 has an energy recovery system that uses solar panels and lithium batteries that allow it to sit at anchor for a few hours without the need for generators.
