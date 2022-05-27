This 1959 Impala Is a Gem That Totally Deserves a Better Life

The famous Impala came to be in 1958 when it was first launched as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version. But thanks to its impressive early success, Chevrolet decided to promote the car to a stand-alone series only a year later.
So beginning with 1959, the Impala was a series of its own, though it continued to share most of the underpinnings, looks, and engines with the Bel Air for several more years.
Often referred to as the second-generation Impala (but considered by many the first real generation), this revised model is a collector’s dream, especially when coming in a tip-top shape and with everything original.
But of course, such a 1959 Impala isn’t only super-expensive but also very rare, so the plan B would basically come down to finding a cheap project and then restoring it to factory specs.
This example, for instance, appears to tick some of these boxes, yet the lack of information makes it an intriguing project that must definitely be inspected in person by any potential buyer.
Let’s start with what we know. The car no longer has an engine or transmission, and it comes with rust in several key areas, including on the floors. The rust seems to indicate the car has been sitting for a very long time in the same spot, as the floors and the trunk are the first ones to typically be invaded during a long time in hiding.
The lack of an engine isn’t good news for someone planning a full restoration, but on the other hand, the car looks to be fairly complete. However, fixing that interior is going to be a massive job, especially because the seats are likely impossible to save.
This Impala is without a doubt a gem that shouldn’t be ignored, especially because not too many are still around these days. But on the other hand, the $27,500 price tag posted on Craigslist is not only ambitious but also a major shortcoming for anyone willing to restore such a classic.
